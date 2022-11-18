Looking for Her: Future Says Marriage is Something He Dreams About

Future is looking for HER, one of these days.

Is that her in the VIP-line

With the Vuitton and Yves Saint Laurent – Future on “Turn On The Lights”

Future is looking for wifey. Speaking with Billboard, Future stated marriage is a dream of his.

“If I was married, at home with my kids, man, it’d be way different. That’s a life I never lived,” Future said. “It’s something you dream about. That’s one of my dreams.”

Future states that his current touring life wouldn’t allow for marriage. “I really dedicated my entire life to my fans. I dedicated my entire life to my music. Everything that I love, everything that I got, I put it in music. And the outcome is yet to be determined, still to this day.”

Recently, Future dropped $16.3 million on a new mansion on Allison Island in Miami Beach.

The new home is 8,997 square feet, has 7 bedrooms, and has a wrap-around balcony that is accessed from the bedroom.

The home has waterfront views, and the master bedroom has a full wet bar and wine fridge.

For play outside, the home has a pool, spa, and a parking space for a yacht.

You can see images of the home below.