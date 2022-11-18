Nancy Pelosi Will Not Seek Re-Election as Democratic Leader in Congress

Nancy Pelosi’s run as the Democratic Party’s chamber leader in the House of Representatives will come to a close. In a Thursday (Nov. 17) announcement, Pelosi stated she will not seek re-election.

Thank you all — and may God continue to bless the United States of America. pic.twitter.com/XDlQRwvDjY — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) November 17, 2022

When I think of Nancy Pelosi, I think of dignity.



History will note her as the most consequential Speaker of the House of Representatives in history – she is first, last, and always for the people. America owes her a debt of gratitude for her service, patriotism, and dignity. pic.twitter.com/U2xvEVC1E5 — President Biden (@POTUS) November 17, 2022

“With great confidence in our caucus I will not seek re-election to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” Pelosi said, according to NBC News.

Pelosi’s first stint as House Speaker was from 2007 to 2011. She would assume the role again in 2019.

The Republican Party flipped control of the House of Representatives in last week’s midterm election.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi will go down as one of most accomplished legislators in American history—breaking barriers, opening doors for others, and working every day to serve the American people. I couldn’t be more grateful for her friendship and leadership. pic.twitter.com/zRYtKXVX88 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 17, 2022

The husband of Hosue Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Paul Pelosi, was “violently assaulted” by a home intruder two weeks ago.

According to ABC News, a suspect is in custody after entering the Pelosi’s home. 82-year-old Paul Pelosi suffered “significant” injuries.

The suspect entered the Pelosi home through the side door with a hammer. The suspect was reportedly looking for the House speaker, who was in Washington D.C., with her protective detail.