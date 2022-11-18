Candace Parker plans to return for a 16th season. Speaking to The Athletic, CP3 revealed she plans to return to the WNBA.

“Right now, yeah, I’m game,” Parker said. “Let’s see if my body is this way in January, February, but I plan to play, I plan to come back.”

Parker also teased it could be her final run in the league. “That is how I’m entering the season. I mean, I don’t know, I don’t know what the future holds. I know my contract is up after this year. And there will be decisions to be made.”

Parker averaged 13.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists for the Chicago Sky last season, making the All-Star and All-WNBA teams.