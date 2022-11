Gervonta Davis is getting ready to fight at the top of the year, then after that, he has his next opponent, Ryan Garcia.

Hitting Instagram, Tank Davis announced he will be in the ring on January 7 in Vegas, but is already looking toward Garcia.

“I’ll be back in ther ing Jan 7 stay tuned for more details!” Davis wrote. “After that it’s me and Ryan! DONE DEAL! TELL EM GET THE BRINKS TRUCKY READY MF!”

