Kyrie Irving could return to an NBA court as soon as Sunday. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Irving is near the completion of his six-step process to rejoin the Brooklyn Nets. The team’s Sunday game is against the Memphis Grizzlies in Barclays Center.

On Thursday, the Nets will take on the Portland Trailblazers in the latest game on their west Coast swing. Irving has missed eight straight games.

“Kyrie is continuing his journey of dialogue and education,” National Basketball Players Association executive director Tamika Tremaglio said to ESPN. “He has been grappling with the full weight of the impact of his voice and actions, particularly in the Jewish community. Kyrie rejects antisemitism in any form, and he’s dedicated to bettering himself and increasing his level of understanding. He plans to continue this journey well into the future to ensure that his words and actions align with his pursuit of truth and knowledge.”

Following a suspension, loss of endorsement deals, and more, Kyrie Irving issued a new statement on Twitter on Monday, stating he is sidestepping any “religious/political wars.”

“I was not put here on earth to participate in any religious/political wars or incite racial disharmony/prejudice within communities,” Irving wrote. “We are all equal under the sun and I am here to participate in the building of an Equal world and follow the Word from the Most High/GOD/YAH.”