The Museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology (MFIT), founded in 1969, has embodied the essence of numerous significant and educational fashion collections. On February 24th, 2023, MFIT is set to present an exhibition honoring the 50th anniversary of hip hop titled, ‘Fresh, Fly, and Fabulous: Fifty Years of Hip Hop Style.’ This celebration of hip-hop culture acknowledges that hip-hop music has contributed to fashion and pop culture.

Curated by journalist and assistant marketing communications professor Elena Romero and Elizabeth Way, associate curator of costume at MFIT, this exhibition takes us on a journey covering hip hop’s early media coverage and eventually illustrating how hip hop’s reach transcends other clothing categories and designer brands.

This new showcase will examine the music genre’s influence through over 100 garments, accessories, and photographs that transport viewers back to some of the most paramount moments in hip-hop history. These items include looks worn by Missy Elliot, Cardi B, Aaliyah, and more.

The designers celebrated throughout the exhibit have made some of the largest contributions to hip-hop fashions and street style, from Jacques Spreiregen’s Kangol hats and Dapper Dan’s jackets to the assistance of Baby Phat and Fubu.

MFIT writes, “One exhibition could never hope to encompass every aspect of hip hop style, and so Fresh, Fly, and Fabulous focuses on several themes that have carried through hip hop style over the last five decades, from the expression of Black Pride to the centrality of outerwear and denim, and the influence of sports, and of course, celebrity style.” Hip hop artists have broken down barriers for half a century, raising the bar for fashion in the global fashion scene.

Join celebrity stylist Misa Hylton today, November 17th, 2022, as she speaks on the upcoming presentation at MFIT and her numerous contributions to some of hip hop’s iconic looks seen on Lil’ Kim, Beyonce, Missy Elliot, Kimora Lee Simmons, and others.