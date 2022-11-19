Adidas and 11 Honoré – the luxury division of Dia & Co – have joined forces to create a high-performance style collection. Exclusively designed for sizes 1XL-4XL, the pieces encompass calm nature tones recognizable at sunrise and sunset. Since 2015, Dia and Co have been a leading advocate for inclusivity. Representing a reimagined style experience for the plus community of over 100 million in the U.S., this collection with Adidas serves to bridge the gap between performance wear and accessibility.

Adidas has applied the science of tech to the product development process. Within the design process, 11 Honoré stayed true to their novel grading process, generating a precise and tailored fit suited for each size and piece and complementing Adidas’ evolved material variations. According to Adidas, technologies included in this collection that make the company a leading developer in textiles include:

“FORMOTION – a fit system that provides sculpted cuts and three-dimensional engineering to enhance athletic freedom of movement – showcased in the FORMOTION Bra and Tights, and AEROREADY – a moisture-wicking fabric that manages your body’s sweat to keep you feeling comfortable and dry.”

Apart from an earthy color palette, some pieces showcase WGSN’s forecasted pattern trend- a mixture of light dispersing and reflecting. This collaboration comes from Adidas ongoing commitment to make sports and activities like yoga and hit training more accessible to a larger audience. The 14 core looks raise the bar for sports-style athleisure wear. Furthermore, this collaboration was produced keeping sustainability in mind to push the envelope for inclusivity. Parley Ocean Plastic collects unfavorable plastic waste from remote islands, beaches, coastal communities, and shorelines to prevent pollution and upcycle plastic materials.

Amidst the 14 key looks, there are 4 Hero pieces covering sportswear and training. These include the adidas x 11 Honoré Onesie (HI5656), adidas x 11 Honoré High Support Corset Bra (HI5651), adidas x 11 Honoré Kaftan Tee (HI1660), and the adidas x 11 Honoré Sweatpants (HI5640).