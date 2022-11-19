Iconic singer Roberta Flack has been diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. The illness has made it impossible for the 85-year-old singer to sing and also is restricting her speaking ability.

“It will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon,” her manager Suzanne Koga said to AP News. Koga added, “But it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon.”

The ALS, formally known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, the diagnosis comes just ahead of the Roberta documentary that will premiere Thursday at DOCNYC.

Flack is known for performing “Killing Me Softly With His Song” and “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face.” She is a Grammy award-winning singer and pianist who “plans to stay active in her musical and creative pursuits” through her eponymous foundation and other avenues.