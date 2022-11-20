Louis Vuitton CEO Michael Burke has announced the company plans to transform its corporate headquarters in Paris into a hotel “within the next five years.” LV headquarters (HQ) is located in Paris’ 1st arrondissement and will undergo a hefty renovation in addition to housing the world’s largest Louis Vuitton store. In early November, the company announced arrangements for LV Dream, an experiential space hosting different collaborations with artists, a gift shop, a café, and a gourmet chocolate shop. This year-long experience is not the first of Louis Vuitton’s contemporary endeavors. Previously, there were pop-up restaurants in Seoul, South Korea, and Saint-Tropez.

Offering some of the best views in all of Paris, Louis Vuitton’s current corporate offices will become the location for the upcoming hotel. Speaking with WWD, CEO Michael Burek said, “My office is not going to be my office within five years, that’s for sure. There’s better uses, more contemporary uses for it than a corporate office.” The building boasts views of the Eiffel Tower to Notre-Dame de Paris and neighbors the Church of Saint-Germain l’Auxerrois. Louis Vuitton’s parent company LVMH has carried the neighborhood to new heights in recent years.

A full-throttle plan has not yet been released to the public on who will design or renovate the space, yet it is guaranteed that it will be a team of stature. The company has worked with high-status architects and designers over the years, including but not exclusive to Frank Gehry, Peter Marino, and John Lautner. Some are concerned with the proposed hotel’s short distance from the Cheval Blanc. However, Burke says the LV Dream “would be its own identity, and own segment and own service—a completely different experience.”

As luxury and retail culture evolves, consumers expect more from brands. Experiential shopping and brand-represented experiences are now a necessity. In this case, Louis Vuitton is taking this knowledge to new heights by offering a consumer-centric experience that appeals to current and aspiring audiences.