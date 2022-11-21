The Dallas Cowboys put a thumping on the Minnesota Vikings. After a fall-apart loss in Green Bay the week before, Dak Prescott and the boys ran all over the questionable Vikes 40-3.

Following the game, Jerry Jones did his customary media availability, and he sees the Cowboys making a playoff run.

“A resounding yes. Yes. Unequivocally,” Jones said to the press. “I think we’ve had adversity. We very easily could have more adversity. Yes, I think if we use the experience of what we’re having in the season, then we’re going to be playoff ready. But I sure do think that what I see out here right now is the team like that you could go get a Super Bowl with.”

The Cowboys are 7-3, second in the NFC East behind the 9-1 Philadelphia Eagles. The team will now get ready for a Thanksgiving battle with another division rival the New York Giants. This will be the first time the two meet on Thanksgiving.

Meanwhile, Jerry Jones wants to add another weapon in Odell Beckham Jr.

Sunday’s highlights are below.