It’s Thanksgiving week, and Americans across the country are getting ready for their big dinner. That includes GloRilla, who hit Twitter to reveal that she found out that ham is pork.

“I know y’all gone laugh a”t me & call me slow & shit but ima admit to it first & still say YO MAMA,” GloRilla wrote. but anyways, I haven’t eaten any pork for almost 5 months now, tell me why I just found out ham is pork !!!!!!!

“Idk Wtf ima eat for thanksgiving now.”

But for GloRilla, life is still good. She is now Grammy nominated and her debut headlining tour is sold out.