As Twitter sees it’s demise at the hands of Elon Musk, the SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO began to reinstate banned Twitter users. Some of those users reinstated included kickboxer and social media personality Andrew Tate, former President of the United States Donald Trump, and even Kanye West.

While Ye was not completely banned from the platform he was seemingly unable to use his account. On Sunday, Ye jokingly tweeted “Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked.”

Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked — ye (@kanyewest) November 20, 2022

He then followed it up a few hours later, tweeting the Jewish salutation “Shalom :)”

Shalom : ) — ye (@kanyewest) November 20, 2022

The tweet garnered a negative reaction, with many believing Kanye was mocking the Jewish community by tweeting “Shalom” following his antisemitic rants. Elon Musk apparently liked the tweet as well.

i don't know why kanye thinks it's funny to say antisemitic and dangerous things about jews and then just use "shalom" as a way to celebrate his return to twitter — keter (@shitvintes) November 21, 2022

kanye being banned from twitter because of his antisemitism, and then tweeting 'shalom' and soon as he came back feels like a big "fuck you" to the jews — em 🦃 yr spoilers (@becauseuritokay) November 20, 2022

we kept the doors to my synagogue locked this week due to a credible threat against NY synagogues, so forgive me if I don't see the humor in elon musk fav'ing and engaging with Kanye unrepentantly returning with a smug "shalom" — The Thought Leader (@yagottagotomo) November 20, 2022

Despite his “cancellation,” Ye is still beloved by many of his fans. On Sunday, a video surfaced of inside one of Ye’s design studios. A videographer was apparently taking video from outside when Ye allowed him to come inside and video what was going on. In the view, Ye said that he had taken pieces from Balenciaga, Yeezy Gap x Balenciaga, and the Yeezy Gap collections and plans on reselling the pieces for $20 with “YE24” imprinted on them, signaling his intentions on running for President Of The United States in a couple of years. By the end of the video, Ye even let the videographer leave with a Yeezy jacket.

Ye also made an appearance at Complex Con in Long Beach, CA where fans clamored to get a picture with him.