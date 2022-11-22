Chris Brown was supposed to deliver a tribute performance to Michael Jackson at the 2022 American Music Awards. Unfortunately, it was canceled, but many fans found out the performance was supposed to happen when performance footage made it to social media timelines. But why was it canceled?

According to Puck’s Matt Belloni, the performance was shut down because executives at ABC, a network owned by Disney, did not like “the prospect of a convicted domestic abuser feting an alleged child molester on a Disney network.”

The domestic abuser is n reference to Brown for the Rihanna incident and Michael Jackson for the alleged child molester, calling back to decades of allegations against the King of Pop.

Advertisement

ABC was reportedly open to Brown performing, just not as a tribute to Jackson. Chris Brown denied the opportunity.