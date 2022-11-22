From NY to LA: America’s Four Largest Cities All Have Black Mayors

Los Angeles. New York. Chicago. Houston. Mayor-elect Rep. Karen Bass will be sworn in as Los Angeles mayor in December, making the nation’s four largest cities officially run by Black people.

According to CNN, Bass is a six-term congresswoman representing both south and west Los Angeles. Her swearing-in is on Dec. 12.

“As Black mayors continue to win elections this cycle, we are excited that, for the first time, the four largest cities – New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago & Houston – are each led by an African American mayor,” the African American Mayors Association said in a statement.

New York City is represented by Mayor Eric Adams, a retired New York Police Department captain. While Chicago is currently in campaign season for 2019-elect MAyor Lori Lightfoot and her competitors. Houston is currently served by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Phyllis Dickerson, CEO of the African American Mayors Association, notes Black mayors are able to lend their experience to social issues that may have previously gone unidentified by previous regimes.

You can see a report on the election of Karen Bass below.