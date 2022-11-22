Guapdad 4000 has partnered with Hpnotiq to create the Web3 based HPNOVERSE.

The HPNOVERSE is an exclusive augmented reality destination that welcomes you into the world of Hpnotiq complete with an AR camera app with a variety of experiences, one-of-a-kind digital NFTs, and an opportunity to win prizes to Jack Harlow and Mary J Blige concerts.

In addition to the HPNOVERSE, consumers will also be invited to join an “IRL” scavenger hunt to unlock a one-of-a-kind experience at physical locations in their local markets using QR codes.

“Hpnotiq needed someone who was hip to Web, part of the culture and cool enough to integrate both,” said Guap. “There’s so much going on with the Hpnoverse. I like the fact that it was a bit more exclusive with the amount of NFTs compared to other projects that tend to do tens of thousands.”

Guapdad appreciates the brand’s encouraged approach to allow him to be “hands on” in the integration of space. Fans can experience interacting with Guapdad 4000 as they explore the HPNOVERSE.

Scavenger hunts prizes and NFTs include the HPNOVERSE Skyline, Skyscraper), a bottle of HYPNO spelled with a “Y,” a Hpnotiq branded durag and more.

Guapdad’s effervescent personality parallels perfectly with what the Oakland native has continued to build and foster as a personal brand.