Kelly Rowland addressed a booing audience when she presented the award for the Favorite Male R&B Artist

during this year’s 2022 American Music Awards. As Kelly announced Breezy’s name, the audience began to

voice their displeasure to which she responded, ““Excuse me, chill out. But I want to tell Chris thank you so

much for making great R&B music, and I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer.”

Chris Brown was due to headline a tribute to the late Michael Jackson to commemorate the 40th

anniversary of Thriller during the AMAs, but his performance was canceled at the last minute without

explanation. The decision drew backlash from other artist, like Jermaine Dupri who took to his Instagram

and warned that Black music is “in trouble” while fellow R&B singer Tank demanded an explanation

from the AMAs.

The other nominees in the category were Brent Faiyaz, The Weeknd, Lucky Daye and Giveon.

