The production of the upcoming Blade movie starring Moonlight and Luke Cage star Mahershala Ali has been tumultuous so far, but it looks like Marvel is turning things around. After the departure of Bassam Tariq, who was originally supposed to direct the film, Marvel recently announced that Lovecraft Country director Yann Demange will be directing the film.

Marvel made the decision to Demange as the film’s director in order to give the movie a darker and grittier tone following the departure of Bassam Tariq who left over creative differences. Along with Demange, Marvel also hired a new writer for the film, Michael Starrbury. Starrbury recently won an Emmy for writing an episode of Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us. According to sources, Ali was involved in selecting the writer.

Production on the film was set to begin this month in Atlanta but was put on pause following Bassam’s departure. Instead of just replacing the director and going forward with the film as planned, Marvel exec’s decided to do a total overhaul of the project with Starrbury writing an entirely new script.

Before being selected as the film’s new director, Demange directed the 2018 film White Boy Rick and served as an executive producer for Lovecraft Country and directed the short-lived series first episode.

Now, the film is set for a 2024 release.