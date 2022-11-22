Meek Mill is back. The Philly legend unleashes his new mixtape Flamerz 5, which features the long-awaited “GOD DID” remake.

The mixtape takes you back to the blog era as Meek hops on popular beats like “Tomorrow,” “Super Gremlin,” and “Wait for U,” allowing Meek to get off bars across 15 tracks.

Meek Mill dropped Flamerz 5 on Audiomack, DatPiff, and similar mixtape sites.

“I don’t want Flamerz 5 on no streaming service,” he tweeted. “This strictly underground music…Billboard can’t rate it…Just rate the music…I’d bet you a million I can make the United States/world play it with one upload button…Been doing it since MySpace lol.”

