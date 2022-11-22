Rap legend Nas released the music video for “Michael & Quincy” from his most recent album King’s Disease III.

Nas and Hit-Boy both appear in the Sarah McColgan-directed video for “Michael & Quincy.” Nas and Hit-Boy released this song and accompanying music video as a tribute to the two biggest homies in music, Michael Jackson and Quincy Jones, working without ego and pushing a notion as far as they could. It’s especially appropriate that this tribute appears on King’s Disease III, Nas and Hit-third Boy’s entry in the King’s Disease series, given Michael and Quincy collaborated on three famous albums.

Nas has announced his first-ever show at Madison Square Garden. The event is set for Friday, Feb. 24. Tickets for the show are currently available via Ticketmaster.

Earlier this month, Nas released his King’s Disease III album, completing a trilogy collaboration with Hit-Boy. Nas won his first-ever GRAMMY Award in 2020 for King’s Disease. He was nominated for both the first and second King’s Disease albums in the Best Rap Album category.

You can hear the new album below.