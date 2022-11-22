Sean “Diddy” Combs and his son, Christian “King” Combs, each soared to the top of the charts with their new hit songs “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller and “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” featuring Kodak Black, respectively.

Diddy topped both the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay chart and the R&B Airplay Mediabase chart with “Gotta Move On” as Christian dominated the URBAN Airplay Mediabase chart with “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop.”

This is a proud moment for the legendary mogul, whose recent return to music has been met with nothing but love and to experience it alongside his son, Christian, who’s worked hard to forge his own legacy with Bad Boy Entertainment, makes it all the more significant for Diddy.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Diddy’s “Gotta Move On” Becomes His 11th No. 1 Hit Single

“Seeing me and my son Christian climb the charts together is a dream come true and I’m so proud of all the hard work to reach No. 1, but this win is much bigger than music,” said Sean “Diddy” Combs. “This milestone is about carrying on the legacy of our family and showing the world that 30 years from now, we’ll still be on top.”

“Locking in my first #1 record is crazy. A lot of blood, sweat and tears went into getting this record to where it is, we’re finally here and we can’t stop now!”, states Christian.

With “Gotta Move On” hitting number 1, this marks 11 number 1 hits total for Diddy and King Combs’ first number 1. The song has 95.8+million streams and the official video directed by Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor has more than 13 million views on YouTube. Not only is Diddy one of the highest-selling artists in history, he is also one of the most accomplished music producers of all time. LOVE RECORDS represents Combs’ triumphant return to R&B as an Executive Producer, Curator and A&R of his forthcoming album. Combs will continue his oversight on his successful Bad Boy Entertainment label.

“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” featuring Kodak Black was released in July and has quickly become the unofficial song of the summer. The track has over 14 million views on YouTube and 33 million+ streams. The single was derived from the 1996 Bad Boy classic “Crush on You” by Lil Kim and Lil Cease. This is Christian’s first number 1 smash record.

Congratulations to the father-son duo!

Continue the conversation on social media.