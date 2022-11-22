Devin Booker has more time to focus on the basketball court. According to TMZ, Book and his now ex-bae, Kendall Jenner, have called it quits due to their busy schedule.

The two have been romantically connected since 2020, sparking romance in the quarantine. Now, their romance has believed to have run its course due to the demands of their careers.

The break-up is considered amicable, and the duo will remain in touch. Book is currently in his 8th season with the Phoenix Suns, and Jenner is pushing her 818 tequila company and modeling career.

