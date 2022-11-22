Trevor Noah will take center stage as moderator and emcee for “Black Theater Night” on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The Daily Show host is set to curate the celebration of the Tony-winning musical, A Strange Loop, written and composed by Michael R. Jackson. Joining Jackson is the cast of “A Strange Loop” as well as choreographer Raja Feather Kelly.

A Strange Loops follows the musical’s lead, Usher, a Black queer man writing a musical about a Black queer man writing a musical. Trevor Noah is expected to dive into the bold, audacious and humorous look at the Black life Jackson has presented in this musical which won the Tony for Best Musical earlier this year.

Audiences have eight weeks left to see the Blackest and Queerest show to ever hit Broadway. A Strange Loop will have its final performance on January 15.

