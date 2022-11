Single Again: JT Declares She is Single, Social Media Reacts

The romance between JT of the City Girls and Lil Uzi Vert has come to a close.

On Tuesday, JT hit Twitter and declared that she is back to the streets, penning, “SINGLE!”

Lil Uzi has not commented on the matter, but don’t expect him to.

JT and Lil Uzi celebrated the Philly rapper’s birthday earlier this year. Do you think the two can get back together? Social media has chimed in below.

Lil Uzi Vert about to drop some shit😭🔥 https://t.co/bD6XnByLN4 — UZIAWGE 👽🔊👾💒🛸🕴🏾 (@uziawge) November 23, 2022

lil uzi gifted jt this mclaren jus to break up not even a year later id be SICK pic.twitter.com/dbOCNldFKq — GIO (@Iuhwalk) November 23, 2022