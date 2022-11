The latest College Football Playoff rankings remain the same. Georgia holds the top spot, with Ohio State at No. 2, Michigan at No. 3, and TCU at No. 4.

🚨 This week's CFP Top 25 is in 🚨



Do you agree with these rankings?🧐 pic.twitter.com/hmthheQ4p4 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 23, 2022

LSU holds down the No. 5 spot, and USC is at No. 6.

Battles for College Football standings continue this weekend Michigan visits Ohio State on Saturday morning, Auburn visits Alabama in the Iron Bowl, TCU hosts Iowa State, and LSU is on the road at Texas A&M.

