Travis Scott to Headliner Mirror Mirror Music Festival at Art Basel, Proceed to Benefit Virgil Abloh Foundation

Travis Scott is headed to Bayfront Park in Miami as the headliner for Mirror Mirror Music Festival, which will feature a tribute to Virgil Abloh.

According to Billboard, Scott will be joined by Skepta and Benji B at the event during Art Basel on Dec 3. The festival will be held at the FPL Solar Amphitheater, and all proceeds will benefit the Virgil Abloh Foundation, which will begin next year.

Additional talent for the festival is Yves Tumor, Pedro, Venus X, BAMBII, Rampa, and Acyde.

Abloh passed away last November at age 41 after a battle with cancer.

You can purchase tickets for the Mirror Mirror Music festival on Wednesday (Nov. 23) at 10 a.m. ET here.