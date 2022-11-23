Ice Cube confirms he missed out on a big bag because he didn’t get the COVID-19 vaccine. During an appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game Podcast, Cube revealed he missed $9 million by his decision.

“I turned down a movie because I didn’t want to get the motherfucking jab,” Cube said. “I turned down $9 million, I didn’t want to get the jab. Fuck that jab. Fuck ya’ll for trying to make me get it. I don’t know how Hollywood feels about me right now.”

In a moment of clarity, Cube revealed his refusal disqualified him for the role.

“They just wouldn’t give it to me. The COVID shot, the jab. I didn’t need it. I didn’t catch that sh– at all. Nothing. F— them. I didn’t need that sh–.”

You can see the episode below.