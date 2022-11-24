One of the tandems that are set to make a prominent imprint in music is LunchMoneyLewis and Lil $o$o, the latter a signee to Lunch’s new label, Lunchbox Records.

The entirety of Lunch’s career has been dedicated to pioneering the music industry. His most recent achievement was working with Nicki Minaj on “Super Freaky Girl,” the artist’s first solo Billboard No. 1 hit. In the 2010s, Lunch became a household name after appearing on Minaj’s song “Trini Dem Girls” and had his own breakthrough hit with the song “Bills.”

Lunch’s latest work is collaborating with rising artist Lil $o$o. At the age of just 21, she has already made a name for herself in the music industry and attracted Issa Rae’s notice with her song Florida Girl, which was included on the HBO Max series Rap Sh!t.

Speaking with The Source Lunch and $o$o detail their work as a tandem, what is coming in the future, and more.

The SOURCE: How does it feel to be Grammy nominated for the effort?

LunchMoneyLewis: It felt really good. Gaby [H.E.R.] is one of the best people in music and it felt great to be involved. It was a great cast on the album, and to be associated with an artist on H.E.R.’s level is never a bad thing. I feel blessed.

What will your experience of working with the likes of Nicki Minaj bring to both your label and Lil $o$o’s career?

I’ve been working with Nicki as a collaborator for about 8 years, so Nicki is family, like my big sis. Me being connected to Nicki in that type of way has helped me learn about being an artist and all of the hard work that it takes to stay at the highest level of what you do. Anytime you can be around greatness, it’s good to soak it in and pass it to other creatives.

How do you deal with balancing your label and personal goals that you may have?

My label is a personal goal for me. Nothing is more important than the other. Working on $o$o and working on Big Chune – my producers and label are all one big family. We’re all creatives and all together to make each other better and push each other’s ideas forward. Everyone I work with is better than me.

How did you connect with Nicki Minaj for “Super Freaky Girl,” and how was it tapping into her world to create the single?

Working with Nicki is always fun. She’s one of the most talented artists in the world, so working with her sometimes can feel like cheating. But Nicki’s very honest about the ideas that she wants, she’s very truthful whether she does or doesn’t like something. Anything I’ve ever collaborated with her on – she’s led the way and made the idea way better than it was when it started.

What originally attracted you to Lunchbox Records?

Lil $o$o: I was really drawn to who Lunch is as a person. He’s super humble and has a great personality. He never makes me feel like I can’t be the best female rapper or the next “big thing”. We work really well together and are always collaborating on lyrics and beats. Being a part of his label empowers me to work harder.

Reflecting on where you have come from until now – how do you feel to know that you have landed on a deal and are headed toward a higher level?

Looking back, I never thought I would be able to be in this position and make music. I grew up in South Florida and had an adverse childhood so I was just trying to do the best I could. When I first started rapping I was super young and at 14, I was discovered at a West Palm Beach shopping mall by my current manager, Melissa Marin. I didn’t have a huge team or resources to be able to make music professionally. So now, to have multiple songs out and to see my name on TV, it’s super dope. I’m thankful to my team for these new opportunities and to be able to create music I’m excited about.

How did it feel to be connected to Issa Rae for Rap Shit, and what did that experience show you?

It felt and still feels amazing! I’m super grateful to Issa Rae for taking a chance on me and my music – it’s great to know that she sees the value in what I’m creating. I’m a true Florida Girl, so I’m glad I got to share my experiences with people who also represent Florida like I do. Having my song on TV makes me feel like my hard work is paying off and also encourages me to work harder and become a better artist.

What can music fans be on the lookout for from you in the future?

New music! My new song, “Catch A Trick,” is coming out on November 10th. Make sure you pre-save! It’s meant for the girls who wanna let loose, go travel, hang with friends, and just enjoy life. I’m young and like to have fun so my music reflects that. These next couple of months I’ll be really focused on developing my artistry and diving into who I am as a person. This is only the beginning, yall better stay tuned!