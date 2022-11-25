Over 300 families from Dekalb County attended yesterday’s Thanksgiving dinner hosted by 21 Savage and his Leading by Example Foundation at the Wade Walker Park Family YMCA in Atlanta, Georgia. Thanksgiving mainstays, including turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, and other dishes, were served to the neighborhood by 21 Savage’s mother, Heather, his family, and friends.

21 Savage takes satisfaction in leading by example for the youngsters in the Atlanta neighborhood and giving back as frequently as he can. Recently, he held his 7th annual “Issa Back 2 School Drive” for close to 2,500 children, providing them with school materials, backpacks, and uniforms in time for the 2022–23 academic year. The back-to-school initiative followed the success of Savage’s Bank Account at Home countrywide expansion of his Financial Literacy Campaign, which was first introduced in March 2018 in partnership with educational non-profit Get Schooled.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, 21 Savage expanded the reach of his influential campaign by introducing the “Bank Account at Home” Chime X 21 Savage initiative in July 2020. This program gives free financial literacy courses to young people all around the country. By contributing $25,000 to the City of Atlanta’s #ATLStrong COVID-19 relief fund, which was established by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, he continues to support impoverished youngsters in the Atlanta community.

