50 Cent Honored with His Own Day and Key to the City of Houston

50 Cent Honored with His Own Day and Key to the City of Houston

50 Cent was awarded the key to the city of Houston at this year’s Thanksgiving Parade. Mayor Sylvester Turner presented the key during Thursday’s pre-parade ceremony in the Texas metropolis.

“This is somebody who is a philanthropist, rapper, artist, businessperson — you name it,” Mayor Turner said during the ceremony. “He used to live in another city up north but found his way down south. This is one person who is now a Houstonian. I want to thank him. The Mayor continued his praise by saying, “He didn’t just come here to live; he has been helping out on so many causes in this city — especially in our high schools, turning our high school students into entrepreneurs with his G-Unity program. This city has been elevated because of his presence, and so today, we have the honor of saying to him, he’s our 2022 Grand Marshal.”

Earlier this week, 50 Cent’s G-unity Foundation linked with the Houston Rockets for a local turkey giveaway to give back for the holidays. He was also given a proclamation honoring his career in entertainment alongside his “countless humanitarian projects.”

Advertisement

@50cent serves as the grand Marshall at the 73rd annual H-E-B Thanksgiving parade in Houston 🏆



🎥: @979TheBox pic.twitter.com/32VopQXsQF — Rock The Bells (@RockTheBells) November 24, 2022