Anita Baker, the Songstress, had earlier this month announced a unique run of live performances for 2023. Today, she announced that her friend Babyface, a recording artist, composer, and producer who has won 12 Grammy Awards, will join the tour as a special guest.

Since the release of her debut album, The Songstress, in 1983, Baker has been a major figure in the music business for 40 years. Baker will sing her timeless hits live for the first time since regaining the masters’ rights during these dates, which will be the first full tour since 1995.

“Looking forward to some crazy, lovely, hang time with my fans, on tour in 2023!! ….Gonna, bring some new music & some special guests, too.” – Anita Baker

The Songstress tour, organized by Live Nation, will take her to 15 cities. It will begin on February 11 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, and stop in Atlanta, Baltimore, Houston, and other locations before coming to an end on December 23 at Oakland’s Oakland Arena. LiveNation.com is currently taking orders for tickets.

The full list of dates is available below.

Sat Feb 11 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live*

Tue Feb 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Fri Feb 17 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Wed May 10 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Fri May 12 – Belmont, NY – UBS Arena

Sun May 14 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Fri Jun 30 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun Jul 02 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat Nov 18 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Wed Nov 22 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Fri Nov 24 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

Fri Dec 15 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun Dec 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Fri Dec 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Sat Dec 23 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena