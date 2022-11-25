Sean “Diddy” Combs spent Thanksgiving Day serving Thanksgiving dinner to Miami’s homeless population alongside Yung Miami and his daughters Chance, D’Lila, and Jessie.

The family assisted in distributing about 3,000 meals to those in need with The Caring Place at Miami Rescue Mission, a charitable organization that has been active in the community for more than 100 years.

Along with a Thanksgiving meal, clothes, personal care items, and other necessities were given out. With his business ventures and philanthropic efforts, Diddy continues to put a priority on underserved communities.

“This Thanksgiving, it’s important to give back to the community and spread love to people less fortunate so they know they’re not alone or forgotten,” said Diddy. “The Caring Place @ Miami Rescue Mission has been doing incredible work for over 100 years supporting those in need, and I’m thankful for the opportunity to partner with them, Caresha, and my family to bless the city this holiday season.”

You can see images from Diddy’s Thanksgiving below.