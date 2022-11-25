Shanquella Robinson’s death is currently under full investigation by Mexican authorities. According to the Charlotte Observer, an arrest warrant was issued in connection to the death of Robinson last month in Cabo, Mexico.

Mexican prosecutors have issued the warrant nearly a month after Robinson was found dead in her hotel room. A suspect has not been named, but Baja California Sur prosecutor, Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, stated it was a “friend.”

“This case is fully clarified,” de la Rosa Anaya said. “We even have a court order, there is an arrest warrant issued for the crime of femicide to the detriment of the victim against an alleged perpetrator, a friend of her who is the direct aggressor.”

The World Health Organization categorizes femicide as the “intentional murder of women because they are women.”

Robinson arrived in Cabo on Oct. 28 and was found dead a day later. Her friends told her family that she died from alcohol poisoning, but an autopsy revealed severe spinal cord injury. A video on social media shows Robinson being beaten in a hotel room.

The FBI is also investigating the death.