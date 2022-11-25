The West Coast’s very own supergroup, Mount Westmore, drops a second single, “Free Game,” today via the label Mount Westmore with MNRK Music Group.

The uber rap group made up of Hip Hop’s West Coast royalty, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort, will release their new, 16-track album titled, Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort, on December 9, 2022.

Fans can preorder the album beginning today at their preferred DSP and receive three instant grat tracks: “Free Game;” the first single, “Too Big;” and “Subwoofer.”

“Free Game” draws from Cali’s electro-funk roots and finds Mount Westmore supplying OG wisdom. E-40 sprinkles jewels for the mind before Snoop promotes Black ownership and self-empowerment. $hort Dog and Cube follow, offering valuable life lessons at no extra cost.

The visual for “Free Game” was directed by Cam Busby (Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Kodak Black, ESPN) and shows the group pulling off a successful heist.

Watch and stream “Free Game” below.

