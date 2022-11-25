300 Atlanta seniors attend the annual Thanksgiving senior luncheon that Quality Control and Goodr host to spread holiday cheer. A catered holiday supper was served to all of the residents on Monday, November 21, at Baptist Towers Senior Home.

Following the luncheon, 300 pre-registered families attended a Pop-Up Grocery Market with a Thanksgiving theme on Tuesday, November 22. From 3:00 to 5:00 pm, there was an event at Welcome All Park where all the families received Thanksgiving turkeys and all the fixings to complete their special holiday dinner.

At the height of the epidemic, Quality Control and Goodr teamed up to provide hunger assistance, with Quality Control’s CEO Pierre “P” Thomas and COO Kevin “Coach K” Lee giving $100,000 to Goodr to assist in providing food for 1,000 households. Since then, the two groups have collaborated to deliver anything from groceries and holiday feasts to school supplies to counteract the consequences of ongoing inflation in impoverished neighborhoods.

Pierre “P” Thomas, CEO of Quality Control, on the holiday efforts, says: “We receive so many blessings on a daily basis and it’s important to us at QC to give back to our community and show love to those who need it.”

“We are grateful to the heads of Quality Control for their ongoing commitment to giving back to their community,” Goodr CEO Jasmine Crowe shares. “The impact we have made since our first activation is something we are very proud of at Goodr. Seniors especially hold a special place in my heart and we at Goodr look forward to bringing them some holiday spirit.”