The official video for Broward County, Florida-based rap artist Selfmade AP’s most recent track, “Christian Story,” has been released. After losing both of his parents, a young boy named Billy saw a major change in his life that required him to take on obligations and make choices that no child should ever have to.

“Billy is a young boy who ran away from his aunties house due to the challenges he faces at home,” AP. “Billy also suffers from depression and anxiety. He lost his parents in a car crash and luckily he was the only survivor.”

You can see the new video below.

Advertisement