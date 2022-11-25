#YE24: Kanye West Recalls Angry Encounter With Trump During Mar-a-Lago Visit Once He Asked the Former President To Be His VP

Kanye West is very serious about his 2024 Presidential run. In a new video uploaded to Twitter, Ye recalls visiting with former president Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate, and it didn’t go too well.

While YE was at the Florida home of Trump, he offered the idea for Trump to be his running mate for President. Trump would be the vice president.

“I think the thing that Trump was most perturbed about [was] me asking him to be my vice president. I think that was, like, lower on the list of things that caught him off guard. It was the fact that I walked in with intelligence,” Ye said.

Ye said in the conversation that Trump insulted Kim Kardashian and told the former billionaire he would fail in the election. “And I was thinking like, ‘That’s the mother of my children.’ Since we and all the Christians in America that love Trump know that Trump is a conservative, we’re gonna demand that you hold all policies directly to the Bible.”

What was Ye’s response: “‘Woah Woah, hold on, hold on, Trump. You’re talking to Ye.'”

You can hear it from him below.