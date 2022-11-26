The President wants to sign into law a ban on high-powered guns that have the capacity to kill many people

very quickly. After the mass killing last Saturday at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, he said in a statement:

“When will we decide we’ve had enough? … We need to enact an assault weapons ban to get weapons of

war off America’s streets. “She went on to further say, “The idea we still allow semi-automatic weapons to be

purchased is sick. Just sick,” Biden said on Thanksgiving Day.

The Democratic-led House passed legislation in July to revive a 1990s-era ban on certain semi-automatic

guns, with Biden’s vocal support. And the president pushed the weapons ban nearly everywhere he campaigned this year.

Congress has shown reluctance to outlaw AR-15s and other assault-style guns. The Democratic-controlled

House passed a ban in July. However, the bill stands little chance of advancing in the Senate, where 10

Republicans would need to join a unified Democratic caucus to break the stonewall.

