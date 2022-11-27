Words by: Timothy Mwachia

Following the release of Beyoncé’s latest album Renaissance in July, Queen B might be teaming up with her billionaire husband, JAY-Z, on a collab album in the near future. Bey had previously described Renaissance as a “three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic.” She pictured the period as “a time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”

New York Pop culture Kyle Buchanan hinted at the Carters’ new studio effort last week, suggesting that the two other installments of Renaissance entail an acoustic album and the collab album with Hov.

“Before Twitter goes down, instead of making you follow me somewhere else, I’ll just tell you what I’ve heard about the other 2 acts of Beyonce’s 3-part “Renaissance” project. (2nd act is an acoustic album, 3rd act is a collaboration with Jay-Z),” Buchanan wrote on Twitter.

The Carters, who are now at par as the most Grammy-nominated artists in history with 88 each, last dropped a joint album in 2018: Everything Is Love. The album opened at No. 2 on Billboard 200 with 123K album-equivalent units sold in the first week.

Renaissance became Bey’s seventh No. 1 solo studio album after it topped the charts with 332K units earned across the US. Supported by the singles “Break My Soul” and “Cuff It,” the album hosted guest vocals from Beam, Grace Jones, and Tems. Production was executed by the likes of Hit-Boy, No I.D., BloodPop, Skrillex, and P2J among others.