Cowboys, Giants, or Chiefs: Where Will Odell Beckham Jr. Sign?

Odell Beckham Jr. is getting ready to make his return to football. The star wide receiver is ready to hit the field after recovering from a torn ACL he suffered during the Super Bowl.

ESPN Insider Adam Schefter noted Beckham’s return is on the way, and contenders like the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, and Kansas City Chiefs are more are taking a look at him.

Meanwhile, analysts and players are stoking the Odell fire.

HE BEEEN A 1 thooo!!! Nobody can change that — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 21, 2022

😍😍😍😍 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 18, 2022

And then there is Jerry Jones.

Jerry Jones said the Cowboys will visit with Odell Beckham after Thanksgiving. "It's time for a visit" — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) November 21, 2022

Where do you think Odell will go?