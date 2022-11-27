Future may be ready for marriage, but one of the mothers of his kids says he isn’t ready to be a father. On Future’s 39th birthday, the woman stated Future is an “unsuccessful father.”

“When he told me someone who isn’t rich is not successful.. I knew then he was burnt out…” the woman wrote. “this is coming from the same man who would call me and tell me how unhappy he was and how lost he is… and how he isn’t at peace.. that only confirms that success is bigger then being rich…”

You can read the entire statement against Future below.

