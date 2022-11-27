Words by: Timothy Mwachia

It looks like Chicago rapper Lil Zay Osama is off the hook in a New York gun case. He took to Instagram late Thursday (Nov. 24) to announce that his charges have been dismissed while also dissing DJ Akademiks and Wikipedia.

“Fuck Akademiks Bet Not Listen To The Media They Don’t Know My Life Fr Fuck That Wikipedia Case Dismissed Thanks To My Lawyer @dawnmflorio ‼️Happy Thanksgiving A lot To Be Thankful For,” Zay wrote.

Lil Tjay and 2Rare slipped into the comment section to help the rapper celebrate his freedom. “Dismissed tuff 😤 happy Turkey day gangly,” Tjay wrote before 2Rare added, “U been chalking eem up locationnnn.” Zay’s attorney Dawn Florio chimed in with the message: “Best Thanksgiving Gift Eva.”

Zay was arrested in New York in late September after the authorities claimed he left a loaded gun in an Uber. The said firearm was a Glock 22.40 “affixed with a switch device, rendering the gun to be a machine gun.” The “Loyalty” artist was slapped with possession of a machine gun and being a felon in possession of a weapon charge.

In October, Zay was released on a $1M bond before happily sharing the news on social media. Akademiks reposted the news about Zay’s freedom but found himself on the wrong side of the 25-year-old after claiming he was “caught with a Glock with a switch in a Uber.”

Zay didn’t take long to fire back at AK while urging him to “stop incriminating” him. “I didn’t get caught with anything Ak stop incriminating me,” he wrote on Instagram stories.