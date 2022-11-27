The Weeknd “returned to the scene of the crime” on Saturday, performing to a sold-out crowd at Los Angeles’s SoFi Stadium for what was a highly-anticipated makeup concert following his abruptly ended concert in September.


The Weeknd enthusiastically told the audience that “we’re back at the scene of the crime, it looks like,” before mimicking a barbell workout with the microphone stand as if to signify that he was “back in fighting shape” before performing a full 90-minute set of his hits complete with the dazzling effects that his performances have become known for.

The makeup concert is a makeup for his September 3 performance, which he ended after just 18 minutes, citing vocal problems before tearfully apologizing to about 70,000 confused fans. He later made the following statement: “I personally want to apologize to you guys. I don’t know what just happened when I screamed, but I just lost my voice. This is killing me. I don’t want to stop the show. But I can’t give you the concert I want to give you right now. I’m going make sure everybody’s good — get your money back — but I’ll do a show real soon for you guys.”

The concert was part of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour. More information about the tour can be found here: https://www.theweeknd.com/tour.