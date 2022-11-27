Wiz Khalifa Says He Has Grown Out of Flashy Jewelry

Wiz Khalifa has done away with all the expensive jewelry. Popping up on DJ Whoo Kid’s WHOO’s House Podcast, Wiz revealed that not only has he grown out of the jewelry, but he also values safety.

“You grow out of that shit and you place value in other things at certain points,” Khalifa said. “It’s cool to have that mind frame as well or it’s cool to have the little joint too. You don’t have to have the biggest, craziest situation going on.”

He added, “And with all of these murders and shit going on, it’s inviting fucking energy that you don’t really need. And people look at you like they get excited when they see that type of shit.”

You can hear it from Wiz below.

Earlier this month, Wiz Khalifa and Taylor Gang released the G Rage album. Chevy Woods, Ty Dolla $ign, and other members of the Taylor Gang, as well as 6am, P Fire, and Lil Uzi Vert, are featured on the album, which was produced by Quadwoofer Bangz.

Soon after Wiz collaborated with Fedd the God (who is also a Taylor Gang artist) and Stixx to make a music video for their group’s single “Creatures,” Taylor Gang released this collaborative album.

You can hear the entire album below.

