At the birthday celebration held at Harbor Nightclub on Sunday evening for nightlife tycoon George Karavias, 50 Cent, Trey Songz, Busta Rhymes, A Boogie, Remy Ma, Dave East, Dream Doll, Tony Yayo, and Uncle Murda were among the many famous people in attendance.

To celebrate the occasion, 50 Cent invited some of his famous friends to join him for bottles of his Branson Cognac and Chemin du Roi champagne were distributed to Karavias’ section. They all took turns performing their well-known classics, with 50 starting things off with “In Da Club.”

Karavias is close to the renowned Queens hip-hop musician and is also the proprietor of Dream Hospitality and Harbor Nightclub. In front of 50,000 spectators in Greece in October, Karavias booked 50 Cent to play in a stadium that was sold out.

To commemorate the renowned cornerback Darrelle Revis’ induction into the Ring of Honor, the whole NY Jets team also showed there. There were also New York Knicks and Memphis Grizzlies players present, including sensation Ja Morant.