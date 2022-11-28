Birdman Says B.G. Will Be Released From Prison In A Few Weeks

In an Instagram Live session recently, Cash Money Records label head Birdman said that despite CMB signee B.G, being denied compassionate release earlier this year, Brian “Baby” Williams announced that the Hot Boys member would be released from prison in “a few weeks.”

A letter submitted by another inmate on behalf of B.G. argued that a 2021 compassionate release request was not meant to be a legal motion, but rather express the rapper’s displeasure with the attorney who handled a prior compassionate release motion.

Another compassionate release motion was denied by a judge earlier this year, which was signed by Gary Payton Sr., Birdman, Slim, Wendy Day and a host of other Hip Hop execs and notables in the entertainment industry.

Currently, B.G.’s release date is slated for April 7, 2024 from the FCI Herlong Detention Center in California.