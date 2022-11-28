Bot Farm? Atlantic Records, Don Toliver & More Accused of Fake Lights and Comments on YouTube

Bot Farm? Atlantic Records, Don Toliver & More Accused of Fake Lights and Comments on YouTube

Don Toliver and additional Atlantic Records stars are being accused by the public of using bots to boost streaming and YouTube numbers.

According to TMZ, people have been studying the engagement numbers of artists, pointing to an unequal balance of data in views and likes, among other stats.

One of the artists in question is Don Toliver, whose new video “Do It Right” has a questionable source of comments, leading to accusations online.

Advertisement

A rep for Toliver reached out to TMZ and denied involvement.

“Just like other artists and their teams who have been attacked with botting reports, we are both deeply upset and concerned. To be absolutely clear, neither Don or anyone on his team has had any involvement here. While we conduct our own investigation into the allegations, we urge Atlantic Records to do the same — to protect the integrity of not only their roster of artists but their reporting metrics. We look forward to sharing more as we obtain more information.”

Atlantic Records denied the use of bots.

Atlantic Records is under fire for

allegedly botting all their artist's new videos including Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch, A Boogie, and Don Toliver 😳 pic.twitter.com/9au7RrPO5c — No Jumper (@nojumper) November 26, 2022