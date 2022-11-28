Brooklyn born rapper, Casanova sponsored a Thanksgiving event at Children of Promise in Brooklyn, New York. Children of Promise’s mission is “to partner with children and families impacted by mass incarceration to dismantle the stigma and heal from the trauma plaguing Black and Brown communities.”

The event, which had fellow rapper Jay Critch in attendance, included activities and giveaways for the children of the program. Casanova sent in a video message for the attendees. “Children of Promise we giving back. We don’t stop giving back behind bars. You know what it is.”

In May 2022, Casanova pleaded guilty to numerous crimes in his Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) case back in May.

