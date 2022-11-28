Last week, Ye and Trump made headlines again when Ye was invited to a private dinner with Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago. Following his Dinner with Trump, Ye posted a video where he was talking to campaign manager Milo Yiannopoulos about his dinner with Trump.

According to Ye, the dinner went awry and Trump said some demeaning things about Kim Kardashian and apparently yelled at him telling Ye that he would not win the Presidential race.

Trump recently shared what had happened during his dinner with Ye on his Truth social platform. He said that Ye showed up with uninvited guests including notorious White supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes. He also called Ye a “very troubled man, who just happens to be black.”

“So I help a seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black, Ye (Kanye West), who has been decimated in his business and virtually everything else, and who has always been good to me, by allowing his request for a meeting at Mar-a-Lago, alone, so that I can give him very much needed ‘advice,’” Trump wrote. “He shows up with 3 people, two of which I didn’t know, the other a political person who I haven’t seen in years,” he also said. “I told him don’t run for office, a total waste of time, can’t win. Fake News went CRAZY!”

Here’s the post below