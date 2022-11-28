EST Gee is looking for solutions to losing vision in one eye. Hitting Instagram, the CMG rapper revealed his vision issues, citing that the condition is getting worse.
“How can I stop this grey part from spreading I use to could see a lil but but its getting worse I’m starting to see less,” EST wrote on his IG story.
According to HipHopDX, EST Gee was shot in the eye in 2019, while filming a video with Sada Baby. He also took four bullets to the stomach.
Any solutions for the rising star? Let us know in the comments.