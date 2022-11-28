Jennifer Lopez is getting ready to deliver a new album, her first in eight years. The new album comes 20 years after This Is Me… Then, and will be titled This Is Me… Now. The new release will arrive in 2023.

The new album is detailed as a “musical experience” and will detail the “emotional, spiritual and psychological journey” that she has encountered over the last two decades.

“We captured me at this moment in time. If you have, like me at times, lost hope, almost given up, don’t. And that’s real. And I want to put that message out to the world.”

The original This Is Me album featured the classic single “All I Have featuring LL Cool J.